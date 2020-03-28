Tennis player, who tested positive for coronavirus, risks arrest after breaching quarantine

Thiago Wild, who became the first tennis player to be tested positive for coronavirus, has landed himself in soup after allegedly breaching quarantine.

Wild, who announced the news on his official Instagram account earlier this week, risked an arrest after reportedly stepping out of his house while awaiting test results.

Consequently, the 20-year-old is being investigated by Civil Police of Parana, reports EssentiallySports.

The report also quoted a statement from security agencies, which read: “First of all, I would like to clarify that, since yesterday, when we received the first complaints that the athlete Thiago Wild could somehow have disregarded norms of social isolation, we started investigating the fact.

“Today we were officiated by the Public Ministry and the Local Judiciary, also requesting a thorough investigation of this event.

“It all started from a video published by the athlete himself in which he reports showing some symptoms and that, with the confirmation of the Covid-19 infection, he would then be in isolation.

“Thus, several complaints came to us that, prior to this video, the athlete was seen passing through locations in the city, so the introduction of this procedure to ascertain whether any criminal type attributable to the athlete occurred.”

Wild won his maiden ATP singles title in Santiago last month.