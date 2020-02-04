What Pat Cash said of Roger Federer’s chances of winning Wimbledon

At 38, Roger Federer may no longer be able to beat the best version of Novak Djokovic, one may say. But that doesn’t make the Swiss maestro any less of a threat on his favourite surface, grass, opines former Wimbledon champion Pat Cash.

Federer hasn’t won a Slam since the 2019 Australian Open, and has lost all of his last six matches against Djokovic at Majors. But, Cash believes Federer still is as good as any of his opponents… at least on grass.

So can he win title No. 21 at Wimbledon this year?

“Federer has a chance – probably one more real chance – of getting one more title at Wimbledon,” Cash, 54, told BBC Radio 5 live.

“I still think he is up there in the best players on grass. He’s still good enough.

“But the other couple of guys look like they are carrying on. Every tournament is different depending on lead-ups and injury. At this stage any little injury or setback is massive for the older guys.”

And if statistics are anything to go by, Cash can hardly be opposed.

Federer’s combined record since 2017 reads a commendable 176-28 till date, superior to Djokovic’s 160-33 and arguably a shade better than arch-rival Rafael Nadal’s 183-30.

Beware, the rivals!