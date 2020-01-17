What changes would Kyrgios make to tennis? Australian gives hilarious reply to John McEnroe

Nick Kyrgios is one person who likes to be in the news. More often than not, it’s his volatile behaviour on court that makes him a media favourite. Most recently, however, he made the headlines for the right reasons.

In the wake of the ongoing bushfire in Australia that has killed more than 26 people and half a million animals, Kyrgios announced he would make a hearty donation of $200 for evert ace he would hit in the home season.

And now, former tennis great John McEnroe, in a recent interview, asked Kyrgios what changes he would bring to the sport if he were made the commissioner.

“I think I would put music between the points [and] at change of ends,” Kyrgios hilariously said. “I would try to get the fans more involved. And we should encourage more rivalries.

“The way my encounter with Rafa [Nadal] in the second round of Wimbledon this year was anticipated was incredible. It looked like a boxing match.

“I think it would not be very good if it had that power, because it would change many things.”

Meanwhile, Kyrgios, who started his 2020 season with a 3-1 record at the inaugural ATP Cup, is currently in Melbourne for the Australian Open that gets under way on Sunday.

He is scheduled to lock horns with Lorenzo Sonego of Italy in the first round.