WATCH: Rare sight as Grigor Dimitrov hits double-handed backhand winner in Acapulco

Grigor Dimitrov is one of those players who is known for his one-handed backhand. On Thursday, however, he ditched his usual style, and how!

During his second-round match against Frenchman Adrian Mannarino at ATP Acapulco, Dimitrov put on a rare sight by going double-handed on his backhand.

The incident happened in the third-set tiebreaker, when Dimitrov hit a two-handed past Mannarino, who rushed on to the net after unleashing a big serve.

As one fan summed it up in a tweet: “Magical surprise! Bravo Grigor.”

No wonder, Mannarino couldn’t believe his eyes as Dimitrov went on to prevail 6-7 6-2 7-6.

The Bulgarian is next scheduled to lock horns with experienced Swiss Stan Wawrinka in the quarter-finals on Friday. The latter leads head-to-head record by 7-4.