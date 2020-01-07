WATCH: Dominic Thiem sizzles in act of sportsmanship at ATP Cup

Austrian star Dominic Thiem won many a heart during his win 6-3 7-6 win over Diego Schwartzman of Argentina during their ATP Cup tie Monday.

Serving at 6-3 4-4 (40-0), a Thiem serve – aimed at the T – was called in. Schwartzman, however, went up to the chair umpire and insisted it landed well out.

As Schwartzman had no review left, Thiem obliged by raising his hand, only to be informed by the umpire that he cannot challenge, but could replay the point.

No wonder, the point was replayed as Thiem’s gesture was applauded by the crowd and his opponent alike.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE VIDEO

This is not the first time the 26-year-old has displayed the spirit of sportsmanship on court.

Thiem’s gesture doesn’t come as a surprise though as he was nominated for the ATP Sportsmanship Award last year alongside the likes of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Schwartzman.