VIDEO: Tennis star Ashleigh Barty answers journalist’s phone call during press conference

Tennis star Ashleigh Barty decided to have some fun during the post-match press conference following her first-round win at the Adelaide International.

After rallying from one set down to prevail 4-6 6-3 7-5 over Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia, Barty was addressing media when one journalist’s phone rang.

“Who is this? This is Ashleigh Barty,” the world No. 1 said in jest. “Does anyone know a Kez, it has a grandma emoji?” she said before the call was disconnected.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE VIDEO

This is not the first time a sportsperson has done so owing to media’s mistake. Australian cricketer Tim Paine and football coach Jose Mourinho too didn’t shy away from answering interrupting phone calls that didn’t belong to them.

Meanwhile, Barty, who won her maiden Grand Slam title at the French Open last year, is scheduled to square off against Czech Republic’s Marketa Vondrousova in the second round on Thursday.