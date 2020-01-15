VIDEO: Tennis player Dalila Jakupovic coughs, mid-match during Australian Open qualifying

The Australian summer took a toll on another tennis player after Dalila Jakupovic of Slovenia was forced to quit her qualifying match on Wednesday.

Jakupovic won the first set 6-4 off 11th seed Stefanie Vogele of Switzerland and looked well on course to force a tie-breaker in the second, when she started coughing and went to her knees.

Unfortunately for the 28-year-old, she was in no condition to continue as she pulled out of the contest, later revealing how she almost collapsed on court.

“I never had breathing problems. I actually like heat,” Jakupovic added. “I just couldn’t breathe anymore and I just fell on the floor.”

“I was really scared that I would collapse,” the world No. 180 was quoted as saying by TMZ Sports.

Jakupovic is not the only player who has faced the wrath of the Australian heat that has perilously soared due to the ongoing bushfires.

The likes of Eugenie Bouchard, Bernard Tomic had their own struggles Down Under with Elina Svitolina and Katie Boulter calling out the organizers on social media.

The main draw of the Australian Open is scheduled to get under way come weekend.