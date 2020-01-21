VIDEO: Fabio Fognini punches racket on court, leaves his hand bleeding at Australian Open

Italian tennis star Fabio Fognini is known for his aggression on court. On Tuesday, however, his aggression fired back as he ended up injuring himself at the Australian Open.

Playing his first-round match against the dangerous Reilly Opelka of the United States, Fognini punched his racket after losing the second set, leaving behind a cut on his right hand.

The 32-year-old’s hand immediately started bleeding but continued to battle to a gruelling 3-6 6-7 6-4 6-3 7-6 win over his 6’11” opponent.

Opelka, however, wasn’t happy with Fognini’s antics as he went on a rant against chair umpire Carlos Bernardes.

“Let me ask you something, real quick. How many f***** times? You’re pathetic. You give me one warning after one throw. He’s thrown his s*** four times, bro,” Opelka was quoted as saying by Eurosport.

Speaking of the incident in the post-match press conference, Fognini revealed the extent of the injury is so bad that he isn’t even able to bend his index finger.

He will hope to recover in time for his second-round match against local player Jordan Thompson on Wednesday.