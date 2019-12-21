Tennis stars Serena Williams, Coco Gauff show off stunning dancing skills

They may be professional tennis players, but Serena Williams and Coco Gauff looked no less than professional dancers at Patrick Mouratoglou’s pre-season training camp.

In a video posted by American fitness trainer Shaun T on Instagram, Williams and Gauff – along with fellow tennis players Chris Eubanks and Holger Rune – can be seen showing off their stunning dance moves (which will surely make you go ‘Wow’).

“Watch these professional tennis players turn into dancers! They didn’t complain when the steps got tough. They simply committed, climbed and conquered,” Shaun wrote the caption.

“@patrickmouratogloucompletely flips the script on what preseason training is,” he added. (And we can’t agree more)

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE VIDEO

This is the very same training camp where boxing legend Mike Tyson made his appearance earlier this week, helping Williams hone her punching skills.

Meanwhile, both Williams and Gauff are scheduled to commence their new season at the WTA ASB Classic in Auckland that will get under way come January 6.