Tennis stars Fabio Fognini and Flavia Pennetta become parents again

Italian tennis player Fabio Fognini and Flavia Penneta became parents for the second time. Pennetta, a retired tennis player herself, gave birth to a baby girl earlier this week.

Fognini took to his official Instagram account to reveal share the news with his fans, revealing the new born has been named Farah, keeping the ‘F’ name-trend running in their family.

Fognini further informed both mother and daughter were doing well, adding no moment could be greater for him.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2016, welcomed their first child – a baby boy named Federico – in 2017.

Meanwhile, Fognini hasn’t played since the Davis Cup last month. He is scheduled to begin his 2020 season at the ASB Classic in Auckland before participating at the Australian Open in January.