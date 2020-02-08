Roger Federer turns ball boy to let ball girl play against Rafael Nadal during exhibition match

Roger Federer prevailed over arch-rival Rafael Nadal in a tennis exhibition match, labelled ‘Match for Africa’ in Cape Town, South Africa, on Friday.

It was a special occasion for Federer, who visited his mother’s country of birth after of 20 years despite being there regularly as a child to spend his vacations.

And it turned out to be a happy ending for the Swiss maestro as he pulled off a 6-4 3-6 6-3 conquest of Nadal in front of 51,954 people, a world record in itself.

Further, Federer revisited his childhood by turning into a ball boy – something he did during his early days in – by letting a ball girl enjoy a couple of rallies with Nadal.

“It was a magical evening. We tried our best as always,” Federer was quoted as saying by 7News.

“It’s a lifetime experience playing in front of such an amazing crowd in an amazing stadium.

“It was a big pleasure for me to be part of it.”

Meanwhile, both Federer and Nadal have a few days off before playing their next tournaments, Dubai and Acapulco, respectively.