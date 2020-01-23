Rafael Nadal reacts after Nick Kyrgios impersonates him at Australian Open

Nick Kyrgios is one person who doesn’t shy away form speaking his heart out. So what he did during his latest appearance on court is not surprising, but hilarious.

Kyrgios sent the crowd into frenzy by impersonating fellow tennis player Rafael Nadal during his second-round match against Frenchman Gilles Simon at the Australian Open on Thursday.

It all started after the chair umpire warned Kyrgios for taking too much time between points. The 24-year-old responded by mimicking Nadal’s pre-serving routine, suggesting the Spaniard gets away with it despite doing so.

No wonder, Nadal was asked about Kyrgios’ antics following his straight sets win over Federico Delbonis.

“I really don’t care,” he was quoted as saying. “I am here to play tennis. Honestly, I don’t care at all. If was funny, good. That’s it.”

For those unaware, the duo has never been on good terms with one and other, with Kyrgios labelling Nadal ‘super-salty’ in an stunning interview last year.

And guess what? They are just one win away from squaring off against each other Down Under.