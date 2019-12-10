Novak Djokovic pranks fans as he ‘shows off’ piano skills

Novak Djokovic knows how to entertain his fans – be it on court or off it.

In his latest effort, the Serbian tennis star showed off his piano skills, playing ‘We Are The Champions’.

The ATP Tour took to Twitter to share a minute-long video of his performance and wrote: “Novak Djokovic – a man of many talents.”

But hey, it came with a catch though.

As much as Djokovic showed sheer commitment in hitting the right chords – quite literally – it wasn’t him putting in the actual yards.

The latter part of the video showed renowned pianist Lola Astonova doing the work, while Djokovic hilariously enacted as if he were behind the piano.

“Ahahahahahahah, he does not play. Even singing, he still has work to do !!” one person quipped.

Another one summed it up, writing: “Naughty nole.”

Meanwhile, Djokovic is scheduled to begin his 2020 season at the Mubadala World Championships that gets under way on December 19 in Abu Dhabi.