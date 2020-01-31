Nick Kyrgios takes dig at Novak Djokovic with cheeky caption, deletes it quickly

If Nick Kyrgios’s latest Instagram post is anything to go by, he seems to be in no mood to extending an olive branch to Novak Djokovic.

The controversial Australian took to Instagram to share a picture of himself with American counterpart Tennys Sandgren and a few of their friends.

“Tennys and I love Novak,” Kyrgios wrote (sarcastically, of course) before quickly changing the caption to: “Tennys and Kygs chronicles.”

For those unaware, Kyrgios is not known to be be the best of friends with Djokovic, having labelled the Serbian ‘cringe-worthy’ in a raging interview.

“I just feel like he’s got a sick obsession with wanting to be liked,” he had said of Djokovic.

“He just wants to be Federer. I feel he wants to be liked so much that I just can’t stand him. This celebration thing is so cringe-worthy.”

At the inaugural ATP Cup earlier this year, Kyrgios was seen jeering Djokovic from the crowd during the latter’s doubles match against France.

No wonder, who Kyrgios will be rooting for Djokovic faces Austria’s Dominic Thiem in the Australian Open final on Sunday.