Nick Kyrgios responds after Eugenie Bouchard says quarantine would be more fun with a boyfriend

Nick Kyrgios couldn’t help but respond to a Eugenie Bouchard Twitter plea of having a boyfriend to make quarantine more fun.

“Not complaining, but I feel like quarantine would be a lot more fun with a boyfriend,” Bouchard tweeted earlier this week.

No wonder, her 1.7 million followers went crazy, including Kyrgios, who couldn’t stop laughing.

“Creasing,” he simply replied with a trio of laughing emoticons.

Some ome fans were quick to link the two. “Nick, solve the situation,” one person wrote. “Not gonna slide into the DMs chief?” another one wrote.

But just in case Kyrgios isn’t interested, there were hundreds (or perhaps even more) who bombarded Bouchard’s mail box.

“My agent just informed me you guys are sending ‘dating resumes’ to the email in my bio YALL NEED TO STOP,” she later revealed.

This is not the first time Kyrgios and Bouchard have been linked to each other, having made the headlines for their flirty behaviour during mixed doubles outings at the 2015 Australian Open.