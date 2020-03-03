Nick Kyrgios all but confirms new flame as he kisses Russian beauty during night out

Nick Kyrgios pulled out of last week’s ATP event in Acapulco due to wrist injury. He, however, seems to have gotten over it.

The controversial Australian, following his withdrawal, was seen hanging out with fellow tennis player Anna Kalinskaya.

In photos shared by Daily Mail, Kyrgios can be seen kissing the Russian beauty on the forehead, with another picture showing them enjoying tacos together.

Rumours of the duo dating each other first started after Kyrgios was seen cheering on Kalinskaya at the Citi Open in Washington last month.

Besides, they have been quite social with each other on Instagram as well.

For the uninitiated, 24-year-old Kyrgios was previously in a relationship with Ajla Tomljanovic.

Kalinskaya, 21, is currently ranked No. 111, having won seven ITF singles titles and a solitary WTA doubles title.