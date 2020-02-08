Naomi Osaka hints at personal life struggles after shocking Fed Cup defeat

Not everything’s been going Naomi Osaka’s way… not just on the court, but off it as well.

The Japanese tennis player suffered a stunning defeat at the hands of 0-6 3-6 thrashing at the hands of little-known Sara Sorribes Torno of Spain during their Fed Cup rubber on Friday.

Osaka, a two-time Grand Slam champion and a former world number one, looked unusually out-of-sorts as she won just 43 per cent of her points on first serve and a sorry 28 per cent on her second serve. Besides, she committed as many as 50 unforced errors during the lopsided battle that lasted 77 minutes.

Osaka, who has now lost three off the eight matches played in 2020, would later reveal she’s going through a rough patch in her personal life.

“Honestly, it wasn’t even a match,” the 22-year-old was quoted as saying by tennis365.

“For me I’m kind of dealing with some stuff and I couldn’t mentally get into the match. It’s sort of my fault.”

Meanwhile, Japan’s woes doubled after Misako Doi went down 3-6 4-6 to Spanish veteran Carla Suarez Navarro in the second rubber.

The reverse singles will be played on Saturday.