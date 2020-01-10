Just go home: Chair umpire Carlos Bernardes lashes out at fans during Djokovic-Shapovalov tie

Chair umpire Carlos Bernardes had to briefly disrupt proceedings due to raucous crowd during the ATP Cup contest between Serbia and Canada on Thursday.

After Canada’s Denis Shapovalov took the first set off Serbia’s Novak Djokovic, the latter put on a stunning show to race through the second set. This got the crowd going, with the Serbian fans shouting at the top of their voices, much to the Canadian’s dismay.

That’s exactly when Bernardes did what’s perhaps never been done before: He stopped the contest to request the crowd to calm down.

“Ladies and gentlemen, please. One moment, please,” he started. “This is a tennis game. The most important thing between all of us is respect.

“If you guys will do this against Canadians or Serbians, this is not what we want. Please. Respect both players. Thank you.”

For those unperturbed, he had an advice to offer: “If you don’t want to watch tennis, just go home.”

Djokovic went on to prevail 4-6 6-1 7-6 in a nail-biting contest to help Serbia win 3-0 and qualify for the semi-finals.