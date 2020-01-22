Hours after punching racket and injuring his hand, Fabio Fognini does it again at Australian Open

Fabio Fognini pulled off a Fabio Fognini by doing only what Fabio Fognini does (Sounded confusing, right? We’ll simply it for you!)

The Italian tennis player punched his racket during his first-round match at the Australian Open, leaving his right hand bleeding.

Even as he prevailed in tough five sets over American youngster Reilly Opelka, Fognini later admitted to not being able to move his index finger properly.

Despite, the 32-year-old turned up for the second-round showdown against Jordan Thompson, won another five-setter, and guess what? He punched his racket in similar fashion once again.

Fognini, the No. 12 seed, went on to rally from two sets down to clinch a 6-7 1-6 6-3 6-4 7-6 conquest of Thompson and set up a third-round clash with 22nd seed Guido Pella of Argentina.

Perhaps taking the adage ‘No pain, no gain’ a little too seriously, is Fognini.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE VIDEO