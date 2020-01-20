Do your job: Denis Shapovalov involved in heated argument with umpire at Australian Open

It turned out to be a tough day in the office for Canadian prospect Denis Shapovalov on Monday as he crashed out in the first round of the Australian Open. The 13th seed lost 6-3 6-7 6-1 7-6 to Marton Fucsovics of Hungary.

Shapovalov, who had earlier warned of pulling out of the tournament due to poor air quality, committed as many as 67 unforced errors during the battle that lasted three hours and 13 minutes on Margaret Court Arena.

And he couldn’t control frustration just three games into the third set as he slammed his racket on the court, prompting the chair umpire Renaud Lichtenstein to give him a code of violation.

Shapovalov, however, wasn’t taking it as he snapped saying: “It’s a terrible call. Do your job.”

He continued to speak out against the violation in the press conference. “I think it was a terrible call from the ref,” the 20-year-old was quoted as saying by The Age.

“The rule; what I know is, if I break my racquet you can code me but you can’t code me for slamming it. It didn’t impact anyone and the racquet was still intact.

“I think it’s horrible. I’m going to get fined for whatever the code was and he gets off the hook because he just makes a call because he feels like it.”

“I threw my racquet. So what?”

Shapovalov slipped to 3-4 this year following his latest defeat.

