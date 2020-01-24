Bird poop interrupts Roger Federer’s match at Australian Open

A third-round clash between Roger Federer and John Millman at the Australian Open was briefly interrupted due to a bizarre reason on Friday.

When Millman was about to serve in the second set, a bird poop fell right next to him, prompting one ball kid to come, clean up the dropping.

“Sorry Roger it’s just right where I’m standing,” Millman was quoted as saying by Express.co.uk.

That wasn’t the only instance of a bird disrupting the play. During the fourth set of the contest, a dropping felt right on the chair of the Australian, who again had to call a ball kid to do some cleaning work with a towel.

It didn’t bring good luck to him though as Millman went down fighting to Federer in the fifth-set tie-breaker after battling out for four hours and three minutes.

This isn’t the first time birds have invaded the courts at Australian Open. Similar incidents had happened at the Open in 2017 and 2019 editions as well.