Bianca Andreescu opens up on marriage proposal from fan during US Open





Canadian tennis player Bianca Andreescu has opened up on the marriage proposal she once received on court.



In a fun interview with Tennis Channel, Andreescu revealed how a certain male fan watched all of her matches at the US Open last year before popping out the question at the end of the tournament.



“This was actually at the US Open,” the 19-year-old started after being asked about her funniest encounter with a fan.



“This guy actually watched each and every one of my matches, and told me at the beginning of the tournament that he bet $10,000 on me for winning the tournament,” she added.



The man perhaps was on cloud nine, given the fact Andreescu pulled off a major upset by defeating American legend Serena Williams in straight sets to win her maiden Grand Slam title.



No wonder, he couldn’t hide his emotions after Andreescu won 6-3 7-5.



“He came to the finals and he said I love you, will you marry me?”



Meanwhile, Andreescu hasn’t played since pulling out of the WTA finals in Shenzhen due to an injured knee, which also forced her to skip the Australian Open earlier this year.