Benoit Paire takes ‘quarantine & chill’ to next level as he downs beer

While we are sure many are struggling to find ways to get rid of boredom as the world continues to live in quarantine in the wake of recent coronavirus outbreak, there are a few who are making the most of the time off.

One among them is Benoit Paire. The French tennis player took to his official Instagram account to share a story of himself relaxing on a lounger while downing a bottle of beer, accompanied by a ‘stay home’ message.

This is not the first time the 30-year-old has publicly shown his love for beer.

At the US Open 2016, Paire walked into the press room with a bottle in his hand following his five-set, first-round win over Dusan Lajovic.

More recently, at the ATP event in Auckland earlier this year, he was handed a beer from a fan following his defeat to Ugo Humbert in the final.