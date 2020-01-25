Are you stupid: Nick Kyrgios rages at umpire over bloodied towel during marathon win

Nick Kyrgios literally had to give his blood and sweat to advance to the fourth round of Australian Open.

The local star was up two sets to zero and had two match points against Karen Khachanov of Russia; but was made to play the longest match of career, winning 6-2 7-6 6-7 6-7 7-6 (10/8) after four hours and 26 minutes.

And Kyrgios was involved in a bit of controversy (as is the case in most of his games). During the fourth set, the 24-year-old took a tumble, resulting in a cut on his little finger.

He called for a towel to wipe the blood before refusing to give it back to a ball boy due to hygiene reasons; all this while chair umpire Renaud Lichtenstein gave him a code of violation.

No wonder, Kyrgios was in no mood to take it.

“There’s blood all over the towel. I told the ball kid not to touch it. Are you stupid? Can you not see? I didn’t want to give him the towel,” he said.

Meanwhile, Kyrgios has a mountainous task ahead as he is scheduled to cross the swords with 19-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal in the fourth round on Monday.

Ssshh! Remember, he mocked the Spaniard’s pre-serving routine just a couple of days back.