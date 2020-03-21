Amanda Anisimova bikini snap garners hilarious response from Nick Kyrgios

Amanda Anisimova has her unique way of quarantining herself, it seems.

While staying at home to avoid spread of the deadly coronavirus is the need of the hour, the American tennis player didn’t mind hitting the beach… perhaps thinking no one would be there, eh?

Anisimova took to her official Instagram account to share a picture of herself, which shows her talking on the phone while soaking up some sun, wearing a bikini.

“When your backyard is a beach #quarantine,” she wrote the caption to her 162K followers.

Among the many comments suggesting her to stay indoors, was one from Nick Kyrgios.

“Stay inside silllyyyy,” Kyrgios hilariously commented.

For those unaware, the duo was recently rumoured to be dating each other. They also partnered each other in Australian Open mixed doubles earlier this year.

