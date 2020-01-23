Ajla Tomljanovic vows to never trust umpire again after blunder during Australian Open defeat

Local hope Ajla Tomljanovic crashed out of the Australian Open on Thursday following a 6-3 3-6 6-3 defeat to Spain’s Garbine Muguruza in the second round.

There, however, a couple of contentious decisions at crucial junctures that could have gone her way, had she opted to challenge chair umpire’s Marija Cicak overrules.

And guess what? Tomljanovic only came to know about when informed by a reporter in the post-match press conference.

“What? Are you serious?” the 26-year-old was quoted as saying by Fox Sports.

“No way, that was in? The one on the baseline? I just have too much faith in Cicak, I swear,” she added.

“I trust her a lot. I probably shouldn’t have done that. Wow, that just really did not make my day.

She’s learnt one thing going forward. “[I will] challenge every overrule.”

As for Mugurza, a two-time Grand Slam champion, she awaits the winner of the duel between 9th seed Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands and Zariya Diyas of Kazakhstan.