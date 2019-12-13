WATCH: Novak Djokovic shows off stunning hurdling skills

On Dec 16, 2019 // in TENNIS, TOP 10 // # 0

Never seen this in cricket: Virat Kohli fumes at umpires over controversial run-out of Ravindra Jadeja

Virat Kohli fumed at the controversial run-out of Ravindra Jadeja following Team India’s defeat to West Indies in the first of the three-match ODI series on Sunday. The incident happened during the 48th over of India’s innings, when Jadeja appeared to have made the ground after attempting More...

On Dec 16, 2019 // in CRICKET, TOP 10 // # 0

VIDEO: Umpire Aleem Dar hilariously pretends to scratch ankle after signalling leg bye

There are times when on-field umpires commit mistakes or are caught in a position where they find themselves in a position unable to make decision. Veteran umpire Aleem Dar found himself in one such situation during the ongoing first Test match between Australia and New Zealand in Perth. The More...

On Dec 14, 2019 // in CRICKET, TOP 10 // # 0

Martin Guptill’s out-of-park six lands in petrol station

In a big chase, you would expect Martin Guptill to do what he does the best: smack the ball out of the park. And he did just that in his latest outing, literally. Playing for Auckland against Otago in the second match of the T20 Super Smash at the Eden Park Outer Oval on Saturday, Guptill showed More...

On Dec 14, 2019 // in CRICKET, TOP 10 // # 0

Niroshan Dickwella comes up with hilarious reply after journalist mistakes him for another player

Rain may have played spoilsport in Sri Lanka’s return to Pakistan for the first Test, but the mood was lightened up at the Rawalpindi Stadium at end of Day One. When Niroshan Dickwella came to address media, one Pakistan journalist mistook him for fellow Sri Lanka batsman Dhananjaya de Silva. “You More...

On Dec 13, 2019 // in CRICKET, TOP 10 // # 0
Football News

VIDEO: Cristiano Ronaldo gets angry after pitch-invader grabs him by neck

Juventus talisman Cristiano Ronaldo was left furious after a pitch-invading fan grabbed him by the neck following their..

In pics: Lionel Messi, wife Antonella Roccuzzo flaunt beach bods during family getaway

Lionel Messi seems to be enjoying the time of his life. Making the most of some time off football, the Barcelona talisman whisked his family away to what he labels ‘paradise’ for...

Dele Alli spotted with mystery brunette, days after break-up with Ruby Mae

Tottenham Hotspur star Dele Alli was spotted with a mystery brunette close to his Hollywood restaurant, reports The Sun. In photos published in the report, the 23-year-old can be seen leaning into...

VIDEO: Wayne Rooney scores incredible goal from halfway line in Major League Soccer

PHOTOS: Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez share underwater kiss during yacht getaway

NFL News

The-Five-Biggest-Winners-From-The-2018-NFL-Draft The Five Biggest Winners From The 2018 NFL Draft

256 players were selected across seven rounds in the 2018 NFL Draft as the 32 teams put all..

2018 NFL Offensive & Defensive Rookie of the Year Candidate Odds

Offensive & Defensive Rookie of the Year Candidate Odds The new season of NFL or National Football League is approaching. It will be the 99th season of NFL which will kick off in 6th...

Pittsburgh Steelers Vs Indianapolis Colts [NFL]: Match Details, Ground Information & Team Squad

Eleventh weeks is almost passing of ongoing National Football League (NFL) which is the highest professional football league in America. In 12th week, there will...
Boxing News
Formula 1 News

2015 FORMULA 1 JAPANESE GRAND PRIX – Preview

Suzuka is currently holding Japanese Grand Prix as their 3rd installment. As they was host first time on the returns of Japanese Grand Prix on 1987 and it was continuously host for 20 year and...
Rugby News

Rugby World Cup Fixture, Grouping, Teams and Squad

Rugby League World Cup draw was held on Tuesday. The organizing committee (OC) has been..

Possible qualifier from Pool B – RWC 2015

The 8th edition of world cup rugby will start from 18th Sep. on the first..

Who will win Rugby world cup 2015 – Editorial Prediction

In World Rugby football there have 4 winner so far and 5 finalist. Only France..

Possible qualifier from Pool C – RWC 2015

At Group C of rugby world cup, 2 times champion New Zealand have some easy..



