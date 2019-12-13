WATCH: Novak Djokovic shows off stunning hurdling skills
Novak Djokovic seems to have taken his pre-season preparations on to another level. In a video posted on ATP Tour's official Twitter handle, the Serbian tennis superstar can be seen showing off some stunning hurdling skills. More...
Never seen this in cricket: Virat Kohli fumes at umpires over controversial run-out of Ravindra Jadeja
Virat Kohli fumed at the controversial run-out of Ravindra Jadeja following Team India’s defeat to West Indies in the first of the three-match ODI series on Sunday. The incident happened during the 48th over of India’s innings, when Jadeja appeared to have made the ground after attempting More...
VIDEO: Umpire Aleem Dar hilariously pretends to scratch ankle after signalling leg bye
There are times when on-field umpires commit mistakes or are caught in a position where they find themselves in a position unable to make decision. Veteran umpire Aleem Dar found himself in one such situation during the ongoing first Test match between Australia and New Zealand in Perth. The More...
Martin Guptill’s out-of-park six lands in petrol station
In a big chase, you would expect Martin Guptill to do what he does the best: smack the ball out of the park. And he did just that in his latest outing, literally. Playing for Auckland against Otago in the second match of the T20 Super Smash at the Eden Park Outer Oval on Saturday, Guptill showed More...
Niroshan Dickwella comes up with hilarious reply after journalist mistakes him for another player
Rain may have played spoilsport in Sri Lanka’s return to Pakistan for the first Test, but the mood was lightened up at the Rawalpindi Stadium at end of Day One. When Niroshan Dickwella came to address media, one Pakistan journalist mistook him for fellow Sri Lanka batsman Dhananjaya de Silva. “You More...
