What Georgina Rodriguez gifted Cristiano Ronaldo on his 35th birthday costs $1 million

Cristiano Ronaldo is certainly a lucky man.

The football hero received a gift worth borderline $1 million as he celebrated turning 35 on Wednesday, according to TMZ Sports. Any guesses what the prized present was?

Well, Ronaldo was gifted an all-new Mercedes by his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez.

Rodriguez, along with few of their mutual friends, took Ronaldo out to unveil the extravagant four-wheeler.

“Congratulations to the man of my life! I can’t wait to transport our love with your gift,” Rodriguez was quoted as saying.

And for those uninitiated, Ronaldo already owns as many as 20 super cars, adds the report.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo has been enjoying some time off since scoring a brace in Juventus’ 3-0 rout of Fiorentina last week.

He is scheduled to return to business when table-toppers Juventus lock horns with Verona on February 9.