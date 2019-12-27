VIDEO: Cristiano Ronaldo teaches tennis star Novak Djokovic how to jump

Just a few days back, Cristiano Ronaldo scored a one-of-a-kind gravity-defying goal to help Juventus prevail over Sampdoria in a Serie A fixture.

And now, the Portuguese striker showed he can pass it on to others as well as he taught tennis star Novak Djokovic how to take off like him.

The duo caught up at a gym in Dubai, where Ronaldo ensured Djokovic added another armory to his arsenal before the new season kicks off.

The footballer later took to his official social media accounts to share a couple of fun videos with his legions of followers.

“Teaching @djokernole how to jump!! Was a pleasure to see you and train with you my friend!!” he wrote the caption.

This comes just days after Ronaldo leapt a staggering 8 feet and 5 inches in the air – hanging on for 1.5 seconds – to score a stunning header.

Djokovic, meanwhile, featured in the Mubadala World Championships in Abu Dhabi last week. He is scheduled to participate at the inaugural ATP Cup, beginning January 3 in Brisbane.