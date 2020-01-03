VIDEO: Crowd erupts; bowler hilariously reacts after Steve Smith scores first run in 39 balls

If there’s one thing about Steve Smith’s batting that has been quite noticeable of late, it’s his strike rate.

In the ongoing three-match Test series against New Zealand, the 30-year-old has batted slower than he ever has. In the two off the four innings he has scored fifties this series, Smith’s strike rates read 26.22 and 35.12.

But what he did on Day 1 of the final Test on Friday, was perhaps what nobody saw coming.

39 balls and 45 minutes was what it took for Smith to score his first run of the day.

No wonder, his slowest start of a Test innings was hilariously acknowledged by the crowd that erupted after he glanced one off Neil Wagner to steal a quick single.

Even Wagner couldn’t control his laughter as he patted Smith on the back on his way back. Smith, himself, didn’t mind having some fun after finaly getting off the mark.

Meanwhile, Smith went on to score 63 off 182 balls at a strike rate of 34.62 as he was involved in a 156-run partnership with the in-form Marnus Labuschagne (130 not out) as Australia finished the day at 283-3 on stumps.