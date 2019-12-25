Eugenie Bouchard poses with ‘The Grinch’ as she dresses up for Christmas

Eugenie Bouchard is all keyed up for Christmas, if her latest Instagram activity is anything to go by.

The Canadian tennis player posted a selfie of herself, posing next to a standee of The Grinch, a fictional movie character.

“The only christmas decoration i want, the only christmas decoration i need (sic),” she captioned the photo to her 2 million followers.

That wasn’t it. She posted another picture with ‘The Grinch’ and wrote, “Bad Grinch alert.”

No wonder, her sister Celeste labelled her love for the movie ‘a weird obsession.’

“You and your weird obsessions,” she commented.

Showing off her outfit of the day, Bouchard looked absolutely stunning in a tree-like-decorated green top over red pants that Santa Claus would certainly approve of.

