WATCH: Yuzvendra Chahal gets his cheeks pulled by stunning girl in romantic video

Yuzvendra Chahal is one person who knows how to find new ways to keep his fans entertained, even when the coronavirus outbreak has brought cricket to a standstill.

The Indian leg spinner recently took TikTok by storm after posting a hilarious video of himself showing off his dance moves. And, he’s at it again.

In a video posted by Chahal on the video-sharing site, he can be seen enjoying a romantic walk with a stunning girl. He then gets down to tie his shoe-lace, when the girl decides to have some fun by hiding behind his back.

A furious Chahal then is about to punch the girl on the face, only for her to pull his cheeks and run away.

Not everyone was amused with this off-the-field effort of his.

“Chahal fellow would be cleverly telling this girl’s, that whoever does Tik Tok with him will get selfie from Virat Kohli ….No wonder this fellow lately making so many videos with lot’s of girl’s lately,” one person joked.

“Those chahal tiktoks are embarrassing and cringey to say the least,” another one remarked.

