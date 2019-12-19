WATCH: Virat Kohli’s hilarious reaction after Shreyas Iyer prematurely celebrates fifty

Shreyas Iyer was involved in an embarrassing moment during Team India’s lopsided win over the West Indies in Visakhapatnam on Thursday.

It happened during the 48th over of India’s batting, when Iyer – batting on 48 – hit a Keemo Paul delivery to deep cover for a single.

He, however, raised his bat after completing the single, thinking his fifty was up, much to the amusement of captain Virat Kohli and company.

Even as Iyer’s teammates gestured he was still one run short, the batsman missed taking the signal from dressing room.

The formalities were completed soon thereafter though as Iyer went on to smash 53 off 32 balls, which happened to be his sixth half-century in just his 11th ODI.

His knock, which followed centuries from openers Rohit Sharma (159) and KL Rahul (102), propelled the hosts to a mammoth 387-5 in 50 overs.

In reply, West Indies, at 192-3 inside 30 overs, looked well on course to take the match deep before Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Shami took three wickets apiece as the visitors folded out for 230 runs.