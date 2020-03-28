WATCH: Virat Kohli gets hair trimmed from Anushka Sharma

How do you get your hair trimmed in the time of lockdown? Difficult, right? But Virat Kohli found a way.

Kohli sought help from his wife Anushka Sharma in getting his hair back in shape. And his lady love did quite a beautiful job, if the video published on her social media is to go by.

“This is what quarantine does to you. You allow these things to happen… getting your hair cut with kitchen scissors,” said Kohli, who otherwise gets it done from renowned stylist Aalim Hakim.

No wonder, a section of fans were impressed with Anushka’s all-round abilities. “Aww… these two… couple goals,” one fan tweeted.

“Kitchen scissors Scissors worked a treat,” Mike Hesson, former head coach of New Zealand cricket team, wrote.

Photographer Atul Kasbekar too was quite amused. “Wah wah another special talent A,” he wrote.

This comes as the same day Team India coach Ravi Shastri heaped praise on Kohli’s work ethic.

“When you talk about fitness, the leadership came from the top and that is Virat. He is not a guy to mess around,” Shastri was quoted as saying.

“He woke up one morning and said if ‘I want to play this game I want to be the fittest player in the world and compete against the best in all conditions’ and he let his body go through one hell of a lot.

“It was not just the training but the sacrifices he made with his diet. I could see that change happening all the time. He got up one day and said ‘Ravi, I’m vegetarian!’”