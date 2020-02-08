WATCH: Ravindra Jadeja runs Jimmy Neesham out with ‘rocket arm’ throw

There’s an unwritten agreement between batsmen to not risk a run-out when the ball is in hands of Ravindra Jadeja, at least for those aware of his rocket arm. On Saturday, however, a duo breached the regulation, and had to pay a price for it.

During the 35th over of New Zealand’s batting in the second ODI against India, Ross Taylor nudged a Navdeep Saini delivery to point and set off for a single.

Even as Neesham was quick to respond from the non-striker’s end, he perhaps failed to notice it was none other than Jadeja fielding at point. And when he doesn’t miss the target, it seldom makes sense to bring the third umpire into picture.

That’s exactly what happened as Jadeja rushed in from point and dismissed Neesham with a throw off his rocket arm.

Despite wickets falling from one end, Taylor held his own to smash an unbeaten 73 to power New Zealand to 273-8 in 50 overs.

For India, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal (10-0-58-3) was the wrecker-in-chief, with Shardul Thakur (10-1-60-2) and Jadeja (10-0-35-1) among the wickets too.

The hosts are 1-0 up in the 3-match series.