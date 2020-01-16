WATCH: Pakistan rival Mohammad Amir praises Virat Kohli on winning ‘spirit of cricket’ award

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday awarded Virat Kohli with the ‘Spirit of Cricket’ award for his gesture of sportsmanship towards Steve Smith.

During an India-Australia match at the World Cup last year, Smith, who had made a comeback after serving a ball-tampering ban, was being booed by a section of crowd. Kohli, batting in the middle during the time, angrily asked them to stop and cheer his counterpart on instead, in a gesture that won many a heart.

“I’m surprised that I have got it, after many years of being under the scanner for the wrong things,” Kohli was quoted as saying by the ICC.

“That moment was purely understanding an individual’s situation. I don’t think a guy who is coming out of a situation like that needs to be taken advantage of,” he added.

Kohli’s achievement garnered praise from across the fraternity, including Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir.

“Great words from great player,” Amir, who enjoys a fierce on-field rivalry with the India captain, wrote on his official Twitter handle.

Meanwhile, Kohli and Co are scheduled to take on Australia in a must-win ODI in Rajkot on Friday.