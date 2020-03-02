WATCH: MS Dhoni’s gets hero’s welcome at Chennai airport as he arrives for IPL 2020

MS Dhoni is finally going to be making his comeback.

And the excitement of catching the first glimpse of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain was clearly evident as fans turned up in numbers at the Chennai airport in early hours on Monday.

In a 59-second video posted by the franchise on Twitter, Dhoni – who was also joined by teammates Ambati Rayudu, Piyush Chawla and Karn Sharma – can be seen escorted out of the airport amid selfie-seeking fans.

This Indian Premier League (IPL) will mark the comeback of Dhoni, who hasn’t played any competitive cricket in eight months.

The former India captain last featured at the 2019 World Cup, where he was heavily criticized for his slow batting.

The IPL is scheduled to begin with CSK squaring off against Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians in the opener come March 29.