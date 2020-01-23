VIDEO: Wasim Jaffer has bat broken into two off Kulwant Khejroliya delivery at Ranji Trophy

Veteran Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer was involved in a bizarre moment, featuring his bat, during a recent Ranji Trophy game.

Playing for Vidarbha against Delhi over the weekend, Jaffer – batting on 32 – glanced one off left-arm fast bowler Kulwant Khejroliya when his bat broke into two.

No wonder, Jaffer himself was surprised with the willow coming off, as were the umpires and the other players on field.

Meanwhile, the former Test opener, who impressed with an 83-run knock in the first innings, went on to score 40 as Vidarbha declared on 330-3, setting Delhi a target of 347 runs.

Although Vidarbha may have thought they had done enough, Nitish Rana had other plans as he bludgeoned 105 runs off 68 balls to help his side win with six wickets in hand.

This was the first defeat for Vidarbha this season. They will look to bounce back in their next fixture against Gujarat, beginning January 27, with Delhi scheduled to take on Bengal.