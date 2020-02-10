VIDEO: Ugly scenes erupt as India, Bangladesh players clash after U-19 World Cup final

Cricket is known to be a gentleman’s game. On Sunday, however, a few youngsters set a wrong example following the U-19 World Cup final between Bangladesh and India.

Bangladesh won their first ever World Cup in any format after pulling off a surprise win over previously-undefeated India. And just after Rakibul Hasan chipped a delivery off Atharva Ankolekar to mid-wicket for the final run, the junior tigers were elated beyond control.

So much so, that they stormed on to the field and jumped wildly into the faces of dejected Indians. Scenes became ugly as certain players got physical with each other, forcing officials to step in and separate the two teams.

Bangladesh captain Akbar Ali later apologized on his team’s behalf. “I don’t know exactly (know about the incident) but what happened should not have,” he was quoted as saying by NDTV Sports.

“In the final, emotions can come out and sometimes the boys were getting pumped. As a youngster it should not be happening. In any manner, we have to show respect to our opponents and we should have the respect for the game because cricket is known as the gentleman’s game.

“So, I’ll be sorry for my team.”

His Indian counterpart, Priyam Garg, was just not happy with how the event unfolded.

“We were easy. Winning and losing is a part and parcel of the game. But the reaction from the other side was bad,” Garg said. “That should not have happened.”

Earlier in the day, a stunning bowling effort from Bangladesh saw them restrict India to 177 runs despite in-form opener Yashasvi Jaiswal (88) holding one end up. They then chased it down with almost eight overs to spare.