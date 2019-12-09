VIDEO: Scary scenes at Ranji Trophy as snake interrupts Vidarbha-Andhra contest

Scary scenes were witnessed ahead of a Ranji Trophy Group ‘A’ fixture between Andhra Pradesh and Vidarbha in Vijayawada on Monday after a snake sneaked into the ground.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to Twitter to share a video of the incident, which shows the perplexed players waiting for the wavy creature to move away.

It happened moments after Vidarbha skipper Faiz Fazal won the toss and decided to bowl first in a contest featuring former India opener Wasim Jaffer (Vidarbha) and Test batsman Hanuma Vihari (Andhra).

The snake, however, was controlled out of the field soon after and the proceedings were resumed.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE VIDEO

During the time of publishing this article, Andhra were struggling at 144-6 despite captain Vihari’s 83-run knock, with fast bowler Rajneesh Gurbani (3-63) being the wrecker-in-chief.

This is not the first time a snake has interrupted a sports match though.

During a Minor League Baseball contest last year, the reptile had briefly disrupted a Sacramento fixture (WATCH).