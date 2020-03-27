VIDEO: Kane Williamson’s dog takes stunning catch during slip-catching practice

When you can’t play outdoors, you play indoors. Kane Williamson seems to be following just that, if his latest Instagram post is anything to go by.

The New Zealand cricketer was joined by his pet dog, Sandy, as the duo played some fun tennis ball cricket together.

In a video posted to his 918K followers, Williamson can be seen giving slip-catching practice to Sandy, who grabbed an absolute stunner.

“Sandy in the slips! Any other dogs out there joining Sandy? #caninecordon #daytwoisolation,” read the caption.

No wonder, fans couldn’t believe their eyes. “One of the best,” one person simply wrote.

“And kane gets out cheaply…courtesy brilliant catch at the slips by Sandy,” another one quipped.

Meanwhile, all sporting events across the world have been either postponed or cancelled following the outbreak of coronavirus that has affected more than half a million people so far.