VIDEO: Jason Holder, Shivam Dube play table tennis ahead of India-WI decider

Indian cricketers and their West Indies counterparts enjoyed some downtime ahead of the series decider, scheduled to be held at Cuttack’s Barabati Stadium on Sunday.

In a video posted by the West Indies cricket on Instagram, Indian all-rounder Shivam Dube locked horns with West Indies counterpart Jason Holder in a game of table tennis.

And they both looked quite good at it, spinning on serves, slicing and smashing the ball.

While it will not be fair to pick a winner, given the length of the video published, it looked like Holder perhaps had the better day.

Meanwhile, the two teams have been involved in a closely-fought series so far. After prevailing 2-1 in the three-match T20I series, India were edged out in the ODI series opener before the hosts put on a dominant batting display to force the series decider.

It will be interesting to see if the script remains the same or will West Indies pull off a series victory in what would be no mean achievement, should it happen.