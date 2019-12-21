VIDEO: Jason Holder, Shivam Dube play table tennis ahead of India-WI decider

by Ajit Singh Khanna | Posted on Saturday, December 21st, 2019 | 0
Image result for shivam dube jason holder table tennis

Indian cricketers and their West Indies counterparts enjoyed some downtime ahead of the series decider, scheduled to be held at Cuttack’s Barabati Stadium on Sunday.

In a video posted by the West Indies cricket on Instagram, Indian all-rounder Shivam Dube locked horns with West Indies counterpart Jason Holder in a game of table tennis.

And they both looked quite good at it, spinning on serves, slicing and smashing the ball.

While it will not be fair to pick a winner, given the length of the video published, it looked like Holder perhaps had the better day.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE VIDEO

Meanwhile, the two teams have been involved in a closely-fought series so far. After prevailing 2-1 in the three-match T20I series, India were edged out in the ODI series opener before the hosts put on a dominant batting display to force the series decider.

It will be interesting to see if the script remains the same or will West Indies pull off a series victory in what would be no mean achievement, should it happen.

Tags
About the Author


Pin It
TSM Plug