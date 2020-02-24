VIDEO: David Miller, Faf du Plessis combine to take relay catch during Australia T20

South Africans David Miller and Faf du Plessis joined forces to take a stunning catch during their second T20 International against Australia in Port Elizabeth on Sunday.

It came about in the 17th over of Australia’s batting, when Mitchell Marsh lofted a slower delivery off Lungi Ngidi straight over the bowler’s head.

Du Plessis covered a good distance from long on and somehow managed to catch the ball, only for him to throw it in before falling over the ropes.

And guess what? Miller, who came running from long off, showed presence of mind as he dived forward to ensure a relay catch was completed.

Marsh dismissal turned out to be a watershed moment in the game as Australia, who needed 21 runs off 14 balls then, went on to lose by 12 runs.

Earlier, South Africa rode on skipper Quinton de Kock’s 47-ball 70 to post 158-4 in 20 overs.

With the series now locked up at 1-1, the two teams will square off in decider on Wednesday.

