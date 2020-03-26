Two best fielders in the world? Former Australia cricketer Dean Jones names an Indian, Englishman

Standard of fielding in international cricket has seen a meteoric rise in the last few years. Players have been fitter than ever that has seen them taking blinders while also putting on some epic run-saving dives.

No wonder, every team has a set of players whose fielding skills help them make the cut ahead of others. But who are the best of the best? Difficult one to answer, right? Not really for former Australian cricketer-turned-commentator Dean Jones.

Jones, known for his fielding skills of his own during his playing days, held a Q&A session on Twitter, wherein he was asked to make his choice.

He was quick to come up with two names: India’s Ravindra Jadeja and Ben Stokes of England.

Jones’ love for India didn’t end there. Asked who is the best batsman in the world across the formats, he mentioned Virat Kohli ahead of the likes of Steve Smith, Joe Root and Kane Williamson.

Does he watch Indian movies? If yes, which is his favourite Bollywood talkie? “Sholay,” he says.

How about his best Aussie captain ever? Steve Waugh.

And the best leg-spinner in T20s? Rashid Khan.

Favourite England cricketer? Ian Botham. Kevin Pietersen close second.