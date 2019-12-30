Rashid Khan shows off camel-shaped bat in Big Bash League

In perhaps the first innovation since the mongoose bat, Rashid Khan came out with a different type of willow during a Big Bash League match over the weekend.

Playing for Adelaide Strikers against Melbourne Renegades, the Afghan cricketer was spotted carrying a bat with a shape resembling a camel’s back on the rear.

“They call it ‘The Camel,’” Cricket Australia captioned a picture of the bat on Twitter.

Rashid, who plays for SunRisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League, was urged by the franchises to keep the same bat for the upcoming edition of the tournament.

“Carry it along for IPL 2020, @rashidkhan_19!” the SunRisers Hyderabad tweeted.

Meanwhile, Rashid proved his all-round capabilities once again as he smashed 25 runs off 16 balls with the newly-designed bat before finishing with stunning figures of 4-0-15-2 with the ball.

Rashid’s efforts helped Adelaide prevail over Melbourne by 18 runs.