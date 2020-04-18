Rahul Dravid made me feel like 11-year-old spinner: Graeme Swann



Veteran England off-spinner Graeme Swann has named former India star Rahul Dravid as the toughest batsman he’s ever bowled to.



Swann, who retired back in 2013, enjoyed a fair bit of success against Dravid, getting him out on three occasions in six Test matches. Initially though he would struggle against Dravid to the extent that it was unfeasible to get him out in County cricket, he revealed.



“Rahul Dravid was the big one for me. I bowled against him in Kent, and he was unbelievable. I have never seen a better player in my life,” Swann said during a Sky Sports Cricket podcast recently.



“Then I played him in a Test match, and I got him, admittedly it was a great ball, but it would not have got Rahul Dravid out usually.”



And while Swann may have taken 410 wickets in his international career, Dravid made him feel like just another 11-year-old offie.



“He would never get out in a County game, and that’s Rahul Dravid, one of the best in the world. You realise he is playing the situation. He made me feel like an 11-year-old spinner anyway.”



For someone with more than 24,000 runs in international cricket, that’s perhaps nothing to be ashamed of, is it?

