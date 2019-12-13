Niroshan Dickwella comes up with hilarious reply after journalist mistakes him for another player

Rain may have played spoilsport in Sri Lanka’s return to Pakistan for the first Test, but the mood was lightened up at the Rawalpindi Stadium at end of Day One.

When Niroshan Dickwella came to address media, one Pakistan journalist mistook him for fellow Sri Lanka batsman Dhananjaya de Silva.

“You played well on this pitch and in these conditions. Are you thinking a hundred on this pitch?” was the question to Dickwella, actually referring to de Silva’s unbeaten 87.

No wonder, Dickwella was perplexed. “You mean me?” he questioned. “I am Dickwella, not de Silva,” said Dickwella.

“I got out. I am already out in the pavilion. Maybe in the second innings.”

Earlier in the day, Dimuth Karunaratne (59) and Oshada Fernando (40) got Sri Lanka off to a flying start before the visitors were left reeling at 127-4.

De Silva (87 not out) and Dickwella then steadied the ship before the latter was dismissed for 33.

For Pakistan, Naseem Shah and Shaheen Afridi took two wickets each.