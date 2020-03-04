MS Dhoni gives first public interview ahead of scheduled comeback

MS Dhoni has credited his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise, Chennai Super Kings (CSK), for helping him grow as a cricketer over the years.

Dhoni, who has been at the helm of CSK since the inception of the tournament in 2008, said the journey has made him a better person as well.

“This journey started in 2008, CSK has helped me improve in everything whether it was being a human being or being a cricketer, handling situations that are tough both in and out of the field and how to be humble once you are doing well,” the former India captain was quoted as saying by Star Sports.

The IPL will also mark the comeback of Dhoni, who has been away from cricket since India’s semi-final defeat the 2019 World Cup.

Former India batting coach, Sanjay Bangar, recently opined although the break will make it tough for him to find his rhytm, it could well turn ut to be a blessing disguise for him.

“It is tough to find the rhythm initially but it can also be a huge advantage because when you are playing international cricket, the amount of pressure that you are under, you sort of get into a tunnel vision with regard to various responsibility and the needs of the team,” he said.

The IPL will get under way on March 29, with CSK locking horns with Mumbai Indians in the opener.