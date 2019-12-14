Martin Guptill’s out-of-park six lands in petrol station

In a big chase, you would expect Martin Guptill to do what he does the best: smack the ball out of the park. And he did just that in his latest outing, literally.

Playing for Auckland against Otago in the second match of the T20 Super Smash at the Eden Park Outer Oval on Saturday, Guptill showed he’s second to none when it comes to power hitting.

After Otago set Auckland up with a mountainous target of 211 runs, Guptill smashed three sixes and four fours before being dismissed for 46 off just 18 balls.

Of the three maximums he hit, two landed out of the park, right inside the petrol station outside the stadium, according to a report by TVNZ.

Guptill’s effort, which preceded a stunning century from Glenn Phillips (106 off 61 balls), went in vain as Auckland fell 13 runs short of the target.

Earlier, Otago rode on veterans Hamish Rutherford (52) and Neil Broom’s (93) 84-run opening partnership and some late fireworks from Dean Foxcroft to amass 210-6 runs.