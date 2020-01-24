KL Rahul shuts down reporter’s question on Rishabh Pant’s inclusion in XI

KL Rahul played a pivotal role up front in helping India begin their New Zealand tour with a six-wicket win in the first T20I on Friday.

The flamboyant opener smashed three sixes and four fours en route to a 27-ball 56 that made India’s chase of the hosts’ 204-run target in look easy.

Rahul, however, was made to encounter an awkward question during the post-match presentation.

The 26-year-old, who has never been a full-time wicket-keeper, was selected into the XI ahead of Rishabh Pant, who’s been India’s go-to man behind the stumps from quite some time.

“Do you see Pant coming back into the side and playing in this series,” one journalist asked.

Rahul visibly had no answer to it, before shutting it down saying: “It’s not up to me, I mean…”

Meanwhile, the Karnataka batsman said he’s relishing donning the big gloves, which, he insists, is also helping his batting.

“Quite obviously loving it now,” he said of wicket-keeping.

“At the international stage it might seem very new and might seem like I’ve never kept; but I’ve kept wickets for my IPL franchise for the last three-four years and kept for my First Class team as and when there’s an opening,” he added.

“So I enjoy staying behind the stumps and that also gives me a great idea about how the pitch is playing and I can pass that on to the bowlers and to the captain.

“As a batsman also – after keeping for 20 overs – you get a fair idea of what are the good shots to play on this kind of wicket.

“Yeah, so I’m the responsibility. So far so good.”

India next play New Zealand in Auckland on Sunday.